A 928-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains, home to YMCA camps and San Mateo County’s Outdoor Education program, is headed for permanent conservation thanks to land trust organization Sempervirens Fund.
Sempervirens Fund and The YMCA of San Francisco have announced a conservation easement designed to protect Camp Jones Gulch, located in La Honda near Pescadero Creek County Park. Camp Jones Gulch has some of the biggest unprotected old-growth redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Around 39 acres have old-growth redwoods, and some trees are about 500 years old. The YMCA also offers summer programs for kids, while the San Mateo County Office of Education uses the camp and a small portion of the land for its renowned Outdoor Education program for fifth and sixth grade students in county public schools. The famous program hosts 5,500 students each year for a week to learn about the forest and beach ecosystems.
“This project is incredibly satisfying because it’s using precious conservation dollars to accomplish multiple goals, all of which will serve the larger landscape over the long term,” Sempervirens Fund Executive Director Sara Barth said.
The conservation easement between Sempervirens Fund and YMCA San Francisco, which owns the land, is more than $9.625 million. A conservation easement is a legal tool that protects natural resources like redwood trees by limiting building, development and logging on the property without buying the title to the property itself. It requires future landowners to also commit to preserving the site. It also mandates the two sides to create a 10-year stewardship plan for the future preservation goals. Sempervirens Fund said it is still working on short- and long-term goals for a stewardship plan and has made no final decisions. However, it wants to focus on enhancing and restoring forest health, reducing wildfire threats and promoting climate resiliency.
“The stewardship plan will call out a number of projects and activities and restoration work,” Barth said. “Our commitment to the YMCA is to work with them to help implement the necessary projects to really better care for the forest.”
The land hosts youth groups, conferences and retreats due to its amenities like a dining lounge, amphitheater, hiking trails and four camp areas. Camp Jones Gulch also has many special status species like marbled murrelet, San Francisco dusky-footed woodrats, and California red-legged frogs. Sempervirens Fund said the arrangement meets important conservation goals and creates a collaborative partnership with The Y of San Francisco to enhance forest conditions and ensure the next generation are future stewards. Both Sempervirens Fund and the San Mateo County Office of Education said no changes would occur to the Outdoor Education program.
“What I love about this project is we are investing in a way that will have long-term beneficial impacts that ripple out for generations, both in terms of the forest and the larger landscape and these kids who are the future,” Barth said.
Barth said the natural resources are of high conservation value and are a crucial linchpin for conservation because they are near several other protected areas. Sempervirens Fund has several other easements throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains at camps. The current deal is one of its bigger easements in recent history. Protecting the area has increased urgency due to an active real estate market of people interested in second homes and buying property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. According to Barth, the region has one of the highest costs per acre in the state.
“For our region, a 1,000 acres is a pretty good-sized conservation property,” Barth said.
The whole deal is over $10 million, with $9.6 million for the easement and $422,000 for a stewardship fund to manage it. Funding comes from Sempervirens Fund donors and various foundations and boards. The land trust organization expects to complete the deal by November 2022.
