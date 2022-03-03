Caltrain will be reducing its service levels temporarily to 88 trains per day to accommodate electrification work in San Mateo and Burlingame from Monday, March 14, to Friday, April 1, according to the transit agency.
Caltrain will still be running three trains per hour in each direction between the hours of 5:30-9 a.m. and 3:30-7 p.m.
Baby bullet service will be suspended as well but there will be no changes to weekday midday and evening service, or to weekend service.
Trains will be single-tracking through Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations for three weeks.
Electrification of the Caltrain system will help make service more frequent while eliminating reliance on fossil fuels. It will also increase capacity, according to Caltrain.
