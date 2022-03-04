Editor,
As a frequenter of the Caltrain, I understand how important and convenient it is to its multitude of daily commuters. But I also am aware that, though it is public transportation and therefore generally better for the environment than, for example, a gasoline car, Caltrain still releases harmful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. So, when I read your article about AB 2197, an introduced bill that would help fund the electrification of this transit line, I was ecstatic.
The importance of this bill cannot be overlooked. Not only will it directly affect the air quality by reducing Caltrain’s emissions, but the bill will also help increase nearby jobs in the future — jobs that inspire innovation in this center for technology, the Silicon Valley. With more jobs like these, more sustainable technologies such as Caltrain electrification can be developed, creating a constant, more efficient flow of technology production, and thereby helping restore our environment, one innovation at a time.
Now, more than ever, sustainable efforts must be financed. Climate change is a ticking time bomb with irreversible impacts, and projects such as AB 2197 will be crucial diffusers if given the adequate resources to succeed.
Ashley Hung
Palo Alto
