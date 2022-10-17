A Burlingame ballot measure raising business licensing fees and taxes for non-storefront marijuana businesses to build revenue supporting city services is up for a vote in November.

The 5% tax on cannabis gross sales for delivery dispensaries, which could generate anywhere from $2 million to $4 million a year, said Councilmember Donna Colson.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

NunyaB
NunyaB

“If it takes more than 30 minutes to get a legal distribution of marijuana, then they will go to the underground market,” said Colson….

They go to the underground market because California in general has made a mess of legalization process over regulating, favoring large growers, imposing high taxes, banning storefront sales in many many areas… Adding new taxes will only make it worse.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-09-22/california-legal-pot-measure-has-not-met-expectations

Report Add Reply
Terence Y
Terence Y

Well said, NunyaB (I love the username, BTW). We know any additional costs will send even more business to the black market. It sounds like Burlingame, after forcing business owners to close and depriving business owners of income are now looking for their pound of flesh from business owners to make up for the city's loss of sales tax income. As expected, we have yet another proposal to shore up Burlingame coffers but with no benefit to business owners. All downtown businesses are supporting Measure X? Downtown business owners, can you confirm your support?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription