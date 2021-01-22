Citing frustrations with inequitable and inconsistent regulations, Burlingame school officials are confounded with a new state mandate which again derailed their plans to reopen classrooms amid the pandemic.
The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees authored a letter Thursday, Jan. 21, to Gov. Gavin Newsom detailing their dismay with the ongoing challenges the school system has faced trying to relaunch in-person learning.
Officials had approved plans to invite early learners back to campus this week, when an unexpected state regulations was unveiled Thursday, Jan. 14, disallowing in-person sessions in counties with more than 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Because San Mateo County is experiencing 31 cases per 100,000 residents, districts that have not already started in-person learning must wait until the rate of transmission is further reduced. The new rule irked Burlingame officials, who are hoping state officials will reverse course and allow schools to proceed with their previous plans.
“We respectfully request that the state immediately reconsider current guidelines and the manner in which future guidelines are determined and shared with districts,” said the letter to Newsom signed by all five board members. “Our students and communities deserve real leadership from the state. Please demonstrate that by rectifying this situation with appropriate urgency.”
With a waiver for returning to schools approved by health agencies, Burlingame officials noted the inconsistency of denying their return while other local districts with the same approval are allowed to continue in-person learning.
“It is clear that there is an ever-widening equity gap, which must be addressed immediately through more consistent guidelines,” said the letter, which acknowledges schools in affluent communities such as Menlo Park and Hillsborough are allowed to continue classes because they were able to reopen sooner.
Others such as those in the Belmont-Redwood Shores, San Carlos and San Mateo-Foster City elementary school districts have agreed to hold off on restarting in-person learning until the county moves to a safer tier, while others in San Bruno or South San Francisco will remain in hybrid learning until next year.
Burlingame’s frustration is compounded by this being the second time in recent months when a reopening plan was stifled by a sudden regulatory change.
In December, officials had planned to reopen classes when the county’s tier changed over the weekend to purple and in-person learning was immediately disallowed. Only students between transitional kindergarten and sixth grade are eligible for in-person classes while the county is in the purple tier. Middle and high schools must remain in online learning.
With some hope of allowing any potential rise in cases from the holidays to die down before reopening, officials adjusted their plans for bringing back students between transitional kindergarten and second grade beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Burlingame officials maintained that hope until Monday, Jan. 18, when they were informed that classes could not begin as planned due to the revised state standard. Trustees laid out their frustrations with the changing landscape in a message to the community.
“While our district administration has been incredibly thoughtful in coaching our children, families and staff through all the twists and turns of this past year — it pains us to experience the disruptions and stress caused by these last-minute decisions,” according to the letter.
Looking ahead, trustees committed to considering expanding in-person learning from kindergarten through fifth grade at the upcoming meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9. In the interim, officials urged school community members to join them in pressuring state lawmakers to reconsider the most recent restrictions.
“We will keep striving to do what is in our control to enable the best education for all of our students,” said the community letter.
