A man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to burglarize the Boys & Girls Club in Redwood City, according to police.
Gerardo Santana, 36, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for commercial burglary.
Police officers responded to the building, located at 1109 Hilton St. at an unknown time after the building’s alarm was activated. Upon arrival, officers observed Santana inside and arrested him while he was staging items by an open door, police said. All of the items he allegedly attempted to steal were recovered.
