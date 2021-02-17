Amgen and Genentech announced a combined $3.5 million donation to construction of the new library, parks and recreation center and City Council chamber in South San Francisco.

Genentech donated $3 million to support an education center for children and teens and Amgen contributed $500,000 to support a center focused on science, engineering, arts and mathematics, plus other amenities according to the donation announcement Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“The extreme generosity of Genentech and Amgen in their endless support of our community and our residents is very humbling,” South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego said in a prepared statement. “These companies are a vital asset to our community, and they continue to show their commitment to our city’s future, which includes ongoing support of our local youth.”

Construction on the civic center project started last year, and officials are hopeful the development planned to cost $101 million will be complete in about two years.

