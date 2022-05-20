An envisioned cluster of biotech campuses in Millbrae near the train station is one step closer to taking shape, with approval granted this week for a six-story campus at 210 Adrian Road.
The 263,000-square-foot building is planned for a 2-acre lot currently occupied by a self-storage facility adjacent to the train tracks and Millbrae Avenue, and is next to the site of a larger two-building campus that was approved last year.
“This project is going to bring what we want in the station area, it’s what we’ve asked for, it’s going to bring a lot of jobs, a lot of people coming to Millbrae,” Planning Commissioner Maureen Davis said.
The city envisions the area, once largely low-density industrial buildings, as a “vibrant daytime and evening activity district” supported by the Caltrain and BART station. City planners hope those traveling to new housing and jobs slated for the area will take advantage of public transit to reduce congestion and curb emissions.
“We see this MidPeninsula location as really prime for revitalization, leveraging the economic drivers that life science is able to bring,” said Peter Fritz, a representative of Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the developer of the biotech project. “This is quickly becoming a vibrant cluster.”
The building would rise roughly 100 feet tall, and feature a partially below-ground parking garage with 459 spots. The developer recently submitted revised plans, which feature planted walls in several areas.
A cafe and an amenity room would be on the ground level, opening to a plaza fronting the newly renamed Harriet Tubman Way. On the third floor, a large terrace would provide outdoor space at the level of Millbrae Avenue, which is elevated to bridge the train tracks.
Fritz said he hopes construction will start later this year and be completed by late 2024. An agreement articulating fees to be paid by the developer still needs to be signed off on, in addition to final approvals related to signs and vehicle circulation. Longfellow purchased the land for $80 million last year.
The Planning Commission issued its approval with a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Alan Wong dissenting. Wong said he liked the building’s looks, however, he would like improvements made related to landscaping, lighting, security and “some of the other architectural elements.”
He raised concerns that the building featured windows looking toward apartments being built across the street in the new Gateway at Millbrae Station project, and also that the two buildings could create a “canyon” around Millbrae Avenue.
“This is basically a centerpiece that people will see coming into the city,” he added.
But other commissioners complimented the architecture, including Davis who said the building was “beautiful as is,” and required no further changes.
“I think the building is lovely,” Commissioner Catherine Quigg said. “The fact that it’s not totally square, and I like the third floor.”
Looks aside, biotech campuses are a key part of the city’s economic development efforts as officials seek to diversify and increase tax revenue. The city’s budget has been operating at a loss due to a decline in revenue from its hotel tax, which plummeted during the pandemic. Nearby, Burlingame is making similar efforts, with a slate of new biotech developments on the way in the city’s Bayfront area.
