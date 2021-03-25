To begin improving the Bay Area transit system, Assemblyman David Chiu has introduced a bill simplifying fare structures, transit maps and connectivity while requiring agencies take immediate short-term steps over the next four years.
Those steps include transit integration improvement by establishing a fare integration system pilot program, creating a unified regional transit map and wayfinding system, using real-time transit data to improve rider experience and identifying a transit priority network to improve bus times.
“For San Mateo [County] riders who need to navigate multiple systems, this will make a significant difference,” said Chiu, D-San Francisco. “But also, even if you are only traveling within San Mateo [County], if we have a more seamless and united transit system, that will reduce congestion and improve our quality of life.”
Assembly Bill 629 would require the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, the regional transportation agency for the Bay Area, to identify and implement the short-term transit solutions by target dates. MTC would set goals for transit improvements that could eventually support a regional bus rapid transit system. The bill would require MTC by July 2023 to create a fare integration pilot program with a special fare pass to allow riders to travel across more than one transit agency while paying a limited, fixed fare. Several transit agencies would participate across at least three adjacent counties. MTC would also develop a unified regional transit map and wayfinding system by July 2024.
Chiu’s office said by email most of the funding for the bill programs would come from MTC, and it was identifying funding to continue to support the bill. MTC can reserve a small percentage of existing transportation funding for coordination efforts like those outlined in the bill. MTC Assistant Communication Director John Goodwin, by email, said it was too early to identify any specifics about funding sources, amounts and implementation plans. MTC was encouraged by the legislation and looked forward to working with Chiu to refine the bill.
Bay Area transit system reform has been touted as a way to fix fragmented services, seen in increased transit commute times and decreasing ridership in the past few years. Advocates of transit system reform say it makes little sense to rebuild using the already flawed system following the pandemic when ridership has steeply decreased for agencies. They instead are asking for short- and long-term changes.
Chiu said the 27 independent transit agencies operating in the Bay Area have different fares, structures and programs, leading to unreliable transferring services and disjointed rider experiences. Chiu said hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents experience a fragmented and hard-to-use system. He believes if the bill passes, it will create a more seamless and resilient transit system. The bill requires MTC to work in coordination with transit agencies with deadlines over the next few years.
“All the agencies have said this is doable, but they have been saying it’s doable for years. So now we need to do it. The region can’t wait any longer,” Chiu said.
Once short-term improvements occur, there can be more substantial conversations about larger issues of local transit agencies. Caltrain recently discussed governance reform, including options of mergers with other agencies. Chiu said nothing in the bill requires mergers, but the fragmented transit system is not serving the region adequately right now.
“I certainly think we should consider mergers of some agencies, but exactly which agencies, how many agencies, the timing of that, that is all in discussion at this point, but nothing in this bill requires any mergers,” Chiu said.
Caltrain Board Member Charles Stone, also SamTrans chair and Belmont mayor, said he was aware draft language had been released and expected language to evolve following discussions with local stakeholders.
“I would hope that the assemblymember is looking to work with the local transportation agency executives, who are experts in this area, and local transit board members as the bill evolves,” Stone said.
Caltrain Board Member Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor and SamTrans board member, said the bill is currently aspirational, and details will need to be clarified.
“I think this bill is really a work in progress, and it’s hard to assess its impacts on SamTrans and Caltrain. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Pine said.
AB 629 will also help implement long-term recommendations from the MTC Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force on ways to improve the Bay Area transit network. The task force includes Bay Area transit agency representatives and policymakers, and Chiu is a task force member. AB 629 will be heard in the Assembly Transportation Committee in the coming weeks.
