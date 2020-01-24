A 75-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle, police said.
Officers responded at 2:12 p.m. to northbound state Highway 1 south of Westport Avenue after someone reported a collision involving a bicyclist.
When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist on the ground unconscious, according to police.
Officers started to provide medical aid and several motorists in the area also stopped to help and provided statements to police.
The bicyclist, a Pacifica resident, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bike rider stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Northbound state Highway 1 was reduced to one lane for about an hour to accommodate the investigation.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or (650) 359-4444, which is the silent witness tip line. Refer to case No. 20-0238.
