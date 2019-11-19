A 60-year-old Moss Beach man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a minivan near Half Moon Bay Airport on Monday evening, authorities said.
The collision was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Airport Street near Stanford Avenue, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has identified the bicyclist as Ruben Obledo.
Montiel said Obledo was riding a bicycle north on Airport Street in the middle of the road when a 33-year-old East Palo Alto man driving a 1998 Toyota Sienna south on the street hit him.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Toyota driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was not arrested, Montiel said.
