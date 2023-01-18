A mudslide on San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will result in a portion of the road being closed for another two weeks as the city conducts assessments about the safest way to move the debris.
Belmont Public Works Director Peter Brown said the city conducted a geotechnical assessment on Monday of the slide near the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. The city will reevaluate the site in seven to 10 days once the debris is less saturated with water. Brown said there is still a concern that if city staff moved all the debris, it may end up triggering more debris coming down the hill.
The mudslide resulted in two houses being red-tagged while the property owners examine the foundations. The owners of the two properties are doing assessments of their foundations to determine if the property needs to move or is safe.
The mudslide occurred on Jan. 14, blocking the road in front of 2847 San Juan Boulevard in the western hills of Belmont. The city said to use Haskins or Monte Cresta for alternate routes.
Lt. Peter Lotti of the Belmont Police Department said the concern is that portions of the mudslide may still be supporting houses nearby, with more time and analysis needed to determine the best way forward. Lotti said no one was injured because of the slide.
