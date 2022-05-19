Belmont-Redwood Shores School District officials are hoping voters will agree to extend the life of two parcel tax measures this June which they say ensures the district can continue to remain adequately staffed and provide a strong education to children.
Voters will get to decide the fate of Measure C, a $292 annual parcel tax formed after merging the district’s two existing parcel tax measures, Measure K, a $118 parcel tax expiring in 2023, and Measure R, a $174 parcel tax expiring in 2025.
Property owners currently contribute about $3.5 million to the district’s $50 million budget annually through the parcel taxes. If Measure C is approved by a two-thirds vote, the tax would be extended 10 years with an annual 3% increase, less than $9 a year and ending with a rate of about $380 in its final year.
“Really, we’re asking our community to continue their strong support of our schools ... to ensure that we’re able to continue to fund and support the programs that have really led to a successful district,” district Superintendent Dan Deguara said.
Specifically, the parcel tax dollars will be used to keep libraries open, support science, technology, engineering, arts, reading and math programming, recruiting and retaining high-quality staff and pursuing innovative programming, Deguara said.
Opposition to Measure C has come from the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association and the Libertarian Party of California who argue the measure would place a financial burden on the public which would receive a tax break once both measures expire in upcoming years.
In the primary argument against the measure filed with the Elections Office, the groups assert the public should not support Measure C because the district has not been financially responsible with funds from the previous two measures. To support their claim, the groups argue that about 20% of students are not meeting English proficiency standards and about 25% are not meeting math proficiency standards despite the district spending nearly $270,000 per class per year.
“The distinct craves more of your hard-earned money despite declining academics,” read the opposition argument. “Tell Belmont-Redwood Shores School District to be financially responsible. Vote no on Measure C.”
But the district disputes the opposition arguments, first asserting that the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association and the Libertarian Party of California recycle their opposition talking points for nearly all school funding measures, according to a rebuttal filed with the Elections Office.
Jacqueline Kraft, a former Belmont-Redwood Shores parent advocating for the measure, also argued that the district’s schools are award-winning and provide high-quality education despite the per-pupil funding being below the state average and the second lowest in the county.
“We still do amazing, great things and in great part that is due to our local funding, to our parcel tax and to our foundation,” Kraft said. “The important thing about Measure C is it’s really a support that we’ll get from the entire community and great schools make a big difference to our entire community.”
Officials also note certain populations could ask to be exempt from paying the tax, including residents age 65 and older and those who live off of Social Security or disability benefits. Home owners who were exempt from paying Measure R and Measure K would automatically be exempt from paying Measure C.
Without the continued funding, district officials warn they run the risk of having to layoff staff or cut academic programming. As a district that flips between being state or community funded, officials also look to the steady parcel tax revenue for some budget certainty.
Increased state funding will be coming to the district thanks to a $98 billion budget surplus but Deguara argues whatever additional dollars the district receives is not likely to be substantial. And Jim Howard, vice president of the district’s Board of Trustees, said much of those dollars will come as one-time funds that officials cannot lean on while budgeting years in advance.
“Parcel taxes are the thing that allow us to keep our core programs going and maintain that excellence that we expect out of our educators because it allows us to attract and retain top notch personnel,” Howard said. “Without those folks, without the guts of the district, without the people who really make it run, then the buildings can be fine and pretty but we just won’t be the same and we’ve seen how valuable educators are especially during the pandemic.”
