Belmont has approved stricter building codes requiring new construction to have more electric infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The new codes require new multifamily and commercial buildings to be all-electric with limited exceptions. New single-family dwellings must also be all-electric, with substantial remodels of more than 50% of the foundation also triggering the requirement. Any exempted appliances would require electrical prewiring to accommodate a future electric appliance. Exceptions are available for nonresidential buildings with kitchens in a public area, labs and hotels with more than 80 guest rooms.
The ordinance will also require a higher percentage of electric vehicle infrastructure and charging stations in business areas, multifamily residential areas and single-family housing to meet future demand. Electric vehicle infrastructure exceptions are available for accessory dwelling units and buildings with entitlement permits. The council passed the codes at its June 14 meeting, and they go into effect Jan. 1.
Reach codes are additional local enhancements to state codes that address the use of natural gas, building electrification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Belmont updated its reach codes to meet its 2035 greenhouse gas reduction targets in its Climate Action Plan and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector. While the state passed its own codes earlier this year, cities can approve stricter reach codes above state minimum requirements, which Belmont has done. The city has said the changes would result in health, environmental and long-term economic benefits. Peninsula Clean Energy developed the initial reach code model and helped Belmont understand cost study results. Peninsula Clean Energy is a joint powers authority serving San Mateo County, providing cities an option for cleaner energy and lower rates.
While the council majority voted for the stricter codes, not all were in favor. Community concerns have been raised about electricity grid costs and reliability, the effectiveness of heat pump water heaters and overall cost increases. The city noted in its staff report that while grid upgrades can cost money, customers gain savings through all-electric construction. Issues with central heat pump water heaters would be improved with more contractor training and additional funding.
Vice Mayor Tom McCune voted against the ordinance, saying it went a little too far at too fast a pace for his liking. While there were other versions of the law he could vote for, he did not support the current option. McCune stressed he was not voting against the principle of environmentalism or energy conservation, but he was worried the reach codes would require residents to be early adopters of technology that is not widespread, like heat pump water heaters, that could run into challenges in practice. He supported aspects like electric induction cooking and electric vehicle charging.
“There are a bunch of good things here, but this goes a little bit over the line when it requires people to be early adopters,” McCune said.
The city passed the first reading of the ordinance at its April 26 meeting following several discussions in late 2021 and early 2022. The council passed the second reading 4-1 at its June 14 meeting, with McCune voting against it.
