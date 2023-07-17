As Belmont looks at potentially annexing the Harbor Industrial Area near the San Carlos border, initial residential outreach has found a desire for more transit connectivity, amenities and open space in its potential land use transformation.

The city is looking into annexing the 62-acre site bounded by O’Neill Avenue on the north, Highway 101 to the east, San Carlos to the south and Old County Road to the west as it looks to increase economic growth and jobs. The area is in the unincorporated area of San Mateo County but within the Belmont sphere of influence and is primarily for industrial uses, with some commercial uses and a mobile home park. The city expects the area and land use designation to be transformed in the coming years to allow more office, life science, hotel and residential use, according to a city staff report. The potential changes have led the city to look into a Harbor Industrial Area Annexation Strategy plan started in February that has gathered community input about future uses. The city is discussing what annexation would look like with the county.

