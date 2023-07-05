Belmont plans to analyze annexation strategies for the unincorporated Harbor Industrial Area east of El Camino Real and west of Highway 101 following City Council direction at its June 27 meeting.
The council passed a resolution agreeing to a contract with RSG, Inc. to provide Harbor Industrial Area annexation strategy services for $158,670, looking at financing and development options.
The Harbor Industrial Area, or HIA, is a 62-acre site identified in Belmont’s 2017 General Plan update near the Belmont Creek and San Carlos city limits. The area is not within Belmont’s limits but is in the unincorporated area of San Mateo County and is primarily industrial land uses, with some commercial uses and a mobile home park. The city expects the area and land use designation to be transformed in the coming years to allow more office, life science, hotel and residential use, according to a city staff report. The potential changes have led the city to look into a Harbor Industrial Area Annexation Strategy plan for the area if it is annexed into Belmont and to ensure no piecemeal strategy burdens future infrastructure needs and property owners.
A city staff report said that the city and county had declared a desire for a clear annexation strategy for future changes. RSG would look at when future redevelopment could occur in the area, and a preliminary financing plan examines potential revenue, service costs and capital improvements.
Belmont in 2019 annexed 1304 Elmer St. and 633 O’Neill Ave. The area is part of the larger 230-square-acre section that was mostly annexed to San Carlos in 1997. Previous studies show HIA annexation would add to the city’s total employment by around 20%.
