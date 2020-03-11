Redwood City police Officer Shawn Nimau has been indicted by federal authorities for possessing child pornography that included minors under the age of 12.
Nimau pleaded not guilty to charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which include possession of child pornography and criminal forfeiture, according to an indictment filed Feb. 20.
Nimau is currently on paid administrative leave, his lawyers said.
According to the indictment, federal authorities on Nov. 21 last year seized from Nimau one iPad and one laptop computer that seemingly contained the pornography. He faces a 20-year prison sentence, according to the indictment.
Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland said in a statement the city is aware of the investigation and is fully cooperating, adding that the allegations “if proven to be true are intolerable.”
“The allegations in the federal investigation, if proven to be true, are intolerable and in no way reflect the moral principles and professional standards of the city of Redwood City and its police department,” he wrote.
Nimau has been a police officer with the Redwood City Police Department for the past five years and was previously a police officer in the Belmont Police Department from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, he served in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Nimau in 2016 was a recipient of the outstanding duty award by the Redwood City Police Department for his actions during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
Nimau was arraigned and released by the court Monday with his next court date set for March 31, his lawyers said.
