San Mateo police arrested a man Wednesday, Feb. 8, for allegedly shooting into the rear of a delivery van from a marijuana dispensary in Oakland as the driver left work in October 2022, according to police.
At about 2:14 Oct. 3, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fathom Drive on the report of gunshots. Officers learned the minivan driver was followed by a Volkswagen while on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The driver pulled off the highway in San Mateo and backed into a parking spot. The Volkwagen pulled slightly past the parked minivan and two men — one later identified as Leimarion Johnson, 19, of Richmond — who approached the passenger side while the driver tried to drive away. The other man broke the front window on the passenger side and leaned into the van.
