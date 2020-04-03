Arraignment of an 18-year-old San Francisco resident, charged with attempted murder in the July 2 shooting at the Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno that a prosecutor called a duel between rival gangs, was delayed Thursday for two weeks at the request of the defense.
Deandre Lejon Gantt is in custody on $5 million bail.
Two members of the gang groups were injured in the shooting, according to the prosecution.
Deputy district attorney Elizabeth Nardi said in court during Gantt’s preliminary hearing Feb. 28 that the rage of the gangs blinded them to all other considerations — including people gathered at the mall to shop. Gang members were motivated by the need for dominance, retaliation and to establish themselves across San Francisco, the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Peter Goldscheider argued that Gantt acted in self-defense when facing the rival gang at Tanforan.
“They were there to get him,” Goldscheider said. “He is reacting to what occurs to him.”
Rival gang members fired at Gannt and barely missed, he said.
