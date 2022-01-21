A Redwood City man accused of raping three women in San Mateo and Redwood City in 2020 has an Aug. 26 jury trial date after pleading not guilty to charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Alejandro Guevara, 27, is accused of raping three women in three separate incidents during the summer before being arrested by San Mateo police.
Guevara is accused of raping a 62-year-old woman Aug. 5 while she was waiting at a bus stop at Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real. Guevara allegedly dragged her behind a newsstand and sexually assaulted her multiple times, including after she was unconscious, the DA’s office said. He is accused of raping a woman July 9 in Redwood City near the main library and another woman June 4 in the Caltrain parking garage in Redwood City, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The prosecution is seeking life in prison.
