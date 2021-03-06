A Redwood City man who allegedly stole a Sequoia Union High School District school bus and crashed a truck at Gunn High School in Palo Alto in two separate incidents has pleaded no contest to several felony and misdemeanor counts, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Miguel Santos Murillo, 23, was sentenced to two years in county jail and four years probation. He has jail credit for 684 days, leaving around 46 days left to serve. The case has been continued to April 22 for the order of restitution. He pleaded to three counts of felony vehicle theft, one count of felony vandalism, and four misdemeanors. He is in custody on $500,000 bail.
He allegedly stole a Sequoia Union High School District school bus March 28 last year and sped through Redwood City before striking a Pacific Gas and Electric transformer, causing more than $100,000 in damages. He was released from custody April 11, and the next day allegedly committed a similar offense. He was released based on new statewide rules that automatically reduce bail for most nonviolent crimes to zero to prevent coronavirus from spreading in jails by reducing their populations.
In the early morning of April 12, after being released from jail, Murillo allegedly broke into All Fence Company, Inc., at 1900 Spring St. in Redwood City and stole and crashed four company trucks.
The fourth truck he allegedly drove to Gunn High School in Palo Alto, sped around the campus doing doughnuts — the antics were captured on surveillance video — and ultimately got stuck on the baseball field. Police apprehended Murillo there and determined he was high on methamphetamine and marijuana.
