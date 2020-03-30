A Redwood City man is suspected of stealing a school bus and crashing into seven cars during an erratic driving spree Saturday morning, police said.
Santos Miguel Murillocuellas, 23, allegedly broke into a school bus storage yard at 1090 Mills Way in Redwood City and began ramming cars on Woodside Road near Spring Street, said police.
The collisions involved parked cars and other fixed objects, such as a median fence and signal light pole, and no injuries were reported, police said.
The bus eventually came to rest on top of a PG&E transformer at the Woodside Plaza shopping center parking lot, police said. Murillocuellas was booked at the county jail.
