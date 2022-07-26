A man who allegedly stole a car and nearly caused several collisions before actually causing a crash, then fleeing the scene at the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Fairfax Avenue in San Mateo Saturday morning.
He was arrested later that day, according to police.
At about 6:28 a.m., the San Mateo Police Department had officers respond to the location in the Baywood-Aragon neighborhood on the report of a hit-and-run collision. Officers determined the suspect, later identified as Fredy Marroquin Turcios, 19, of San Mateo, was driving recklessly north on Alameda de las Pulgas. A driver also traveling north saw him swerve into their lane. The driver swerved into another lane to avoid a collision and was struck as he tried to return to the original lane. The impact sent the vehicle across the intersection and through a wooden fence of a residence on the 500 block of Fairfax Avenue. It also struck a parked vehicle before coming to a rest, according to police.
The driver spoke briefly to the other driver before he fled the scene into the yards of residences along the 500 block of Fairfax Avenue. While he eluded capture, officers recognized him from prior contacts and noticed he was wearing sporting equipment allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at the 400 block of Cornell Avenue that same day. Officers learned the car was an unreported stolen vehicle from Laurie Meadows Drive after the owner left the spare key in the center console, according to police.
Officers conducted a probation search of Turcios’ residence and located the stolen sporting equipment, according to police.
