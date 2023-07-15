The San Mateo-Foster City School District has named a new principal to lead Abbott Middle School, yet, some parents — while happy that leadership has been formalized — want to see administration plans for improved communication and retention at the school.
During a June 22 meeting, district trustees approved a recommendation to name Paul Belzer as Abbott Middle School’s new principal, replacing Nicole Sandoval who served in the role for a year before opting to leave. Belzer will be the school’s third principal in three years, a concern for parents who assert administrative turnover is causing disruptions for the school community.
“I’m pleased and other parents are pleased, but we’re waiting to see if they’ll follow up with our concerns with the curriculum and discipline at the school we’ve raised and continue to engage with us,” said David Lim, a former San Mateo mayor whose oldest child graduated from Abbott Middle and whose youngest is about to enter classes at the school. “All I want is a good school for my kids and my friends’ kids and I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”
District Superintendent Diego Ochoa lauded the selection of Belzer in an emailed statement and said the administrator will have a support structure around him to “reinforce stability.”
“While we know Mr. Belzner comes with substantial experience, the district will provide significant support to Abbott Middle School to ensure the advancement of our goals of increasing achievement, safety, wellness and a sense of belonging,” Ochoa said in the statement.
Belzer completed his undergraduate coursework at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from San Francisco State University. He comes to SM-FCSD with 17 years of administrative experience, having served as principal of Mills High School for 10 years and Burlingame High School for more than seven years.
At Abbott Middle, Belzer will have two assistant principals serving on his support team including Fernando Figueroa whose hiring was also approved by the board this June. A fourth counselor will also be assigned to the school to help expand social emotional support for students and a Restorative Justice Teacher on Special Assignment will also help support students and staff in the coming school year, Ochoa said.
Dr. Christian Rubalcaba, director of School Leadership, and Dr. Margaret Heredia, director of Student Services, will also provide the school support and the school’s partnership with Legacy Academy, Clayful, and Empowerment Through Action will remain intact, Ochoa said.
Administrators from the district office will provide additional support to the administrative team to ensure effective systems are in place, parent engagement is thriving, and student support is restorative justice-focused,” Ochoa said. “We are committed to educational excellence and accomplishing our district’s three goals of achievement, equity and wellness. We will do so as we move into year two of the district’s strategic plan.”
Lim and Andrew Sevillia, another parent of an incoming Abbott Middle School student, said they were happy to see the district quickly name a new principal and were eager to get to know Belzer. Yet, both also said they’d like to see stronger communication.
Sevillia noted the district has yet to send out an announcement about Belzer’s appointment. Both also took issue with the fact that only two of five district trustees agreed to meet with parents, board President Shara Watkins and trustee Alison Proctor. Neither Watkins nor Proctor responded to requests for comment.
Trustee LaTisa Brooks told parents she could not meet due to family matters while Trustee Maggie Trinh said the Brown Act, a state law meant to ensure governance is conducted publicly and transparently, limited her ability to talk on the matter, and Vice President Ken Chin responded to parents after Belzer was appointed, Lim and Sevillia both said.
“We’re asking for transparency, which I don’t think is asking for too much,” Sevillia said. “That’s where we feel, myself at least, feel the district is not being good partners to us or to me.”
Beyond their concerns with communication, Sevillia and Lim said regularly changing leadership causes instability on campuses, including failing to create a consistent culture around discipline, collaboration and teacher support.
It’s also unclear, they said, whether administrative turnover is isolated at Abbott Middle and the causes and effects of that turnover. Sevillia said he believes part of the issue is the district often promotes school administrators into district administrator positions and suggested a solution could be requiring school administrators to agree to stay at a school site for a specific amount of time.
Lim submitted a Public Records Act request to the district seeking a variety of materials meant to collect data on the issue — the number of administrators hired at each campus since 2017, salary ranges, school demographics, enrollment numbers, email communication from Abbott Middle School staff, faculty and parents complaining about school conditions — but was told such information wasn’t tracked and the request was too large to process, according to emails shared with the Daily Journal.
After speaking with counsel for the district, Lim, a lawyer by trade, said he was assured some of the information he requested will be provided to him by July 26. Ochoa did not respond to a request for comment on Lim’s PRA request.
Ultimately, Sevillia and Lim said, their main objective and that of other concerned parents is to ensure their children receive a quality education with both vowing to support school administrators in that mission.
“The district talks a lot about data-driven decisions and I want to see the data,” Lim said. “I’m holding my opinions until I see that data and will continue to support teachers and staff, to try to get them everything they need as professionals to help them be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.