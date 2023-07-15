Paul Belzer

The San Mateo-Foster City School District has named a new principal to lead Abbott Middle School, yet, some parents — while happy that leadership has been formalized — want to see administration plans for improved communication and retention at the school.

During a June 22 meeting, district trustees approved a recommendation to name Paul Belzer as Abbott Middle School’s new principal, replacing Nicole Sandoval who served in the role for a year before opting to leave. Belzer will be the school’s third principal in three years, a concern for parents who assert administrative turnover is causing disruptions for the school community. 

