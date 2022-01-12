A golden opportunity to buy property near Big Basin Redwoods State Park that could eventually become part of the park is at risk unless land trust organization Sempervirens Fund can raise enough public donations for its purchase.
“Our hope is the public will step forward and help close the gap. In particular, because we know how strongly people feel about Big Basin, and I think if they understand the opportunity that this property presents to enhance Big Basin, they will be as inspired as we are to act quickly,” Sempervirens Fund’s Executive Director Sara Barth said.
Sempervirens Fund has an agreement to buy 153 acres of redwood forest in Boulder Creek, a valuable property next to Big Basin, from Verve Coffee Roasters co-founder Colby Barr. However, to fund the purchase, Sempervirens Fund needs to raise around $680,000 by Jan. 31 to buy the property. Sempervirens is seeking to raise about $2.86 million total, with $2.18 million raised so far. The $2.86 million would fund the purchase price of around $2.4 million and includes $346,500 for stewardship programs to improve forest habitats on the property. The group said $100,000 would be matched if raised by Jan. 31. The organization is in a time crunch because the offer is a take-it-or-leave-it option, as the owner has other financial commitments.
“We had to move very quickly to get this transaction lined up. Much quicker than we normally do, but we were keen to do that because the property is so important in our minds. The opportunity to protect this property is one we don’t want to miss,” Barth said.
Sempervirens has been pursuing the property for decades, making multiple offers with prior landowners but never completing a deal. The organization values it for its environmental uniqueness and proximity to Big Basin, as it straddles Highway 236 and is contiguous with the current park boundary. Called Gateway property, it is forested from three ridges down into creeks, waterfalls and canyons, forming a small basin. A source of cars and other debris years ago, ownership cleaned it up in recent years, with soil conditions improved and largely free of remnant debris.
Its environmental and conservation value has increased because it can improve forest resilience and habitat restoration programs in the area. The gateway helps protect endangered fish species at Boulder Creek Watershed and the San Lorenzo River and has wildlife like mountain lions and gray foxes. It has healthy redwoods, Douglas firs and oaks of critical importance. Douglas firs survived the wildfire on the gateway property, making them seed bank candidates for regrowth in Big Basin, which lost most of its firs in the CZU wildfire in 2020.
“It’s become more important post-fire because of that in an ecological sense,” Barth said.
The property is also a potential intriguing future addition to the state park. The California State Parks system is repairing park facilities and infrastructure following the destructive CZU fire, which burned through more than 86,000 acres, including 97% of the park. The repairs are part of the state’s ongoing Reimagining Big Basin plan. As part of the plan, Barth envisions the gateway property eventually becoming part of the state park as an entranceway, with more acreage for hiking, camping and park services. She imagines enhancing existing trails on the property and continuing cleanup.
“This will become the new entrance area to the park visually. The hope and expectation are trails and potentially campsites would be built there to allow people to access the park that way,” Barth said.
Barth said her organization is talking with the state about eventually transferring the property to the California State Parks to expand Big Basin, a long-term goal. She said a recent letter from the State Parks director expressing interest in acquiring the property and being added to Big Basin. She hopes it could happen within a few years but noted no timeline or formal plan was in place. She noted the state is interested because it provides access and expands opportunities to the public it can’t get in other parts of Big Basin.
“As they are trying to think about the future, the potential addition of the property opens up a world of opportunities for them around where they can put trails, campsites and facilities,” Barth said.
She says the outpouring of financial generosity since the wildfire gives her belief Sempervirens can reach its goal. The unprecedented chance to help secure the park’s future is an opportunity she doesn’t want to miss.
“I feel confident that we will raise the money, and one way or another, this property is going to be protected,” Barth said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.