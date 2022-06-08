Federal offices
U.S. Senate (partial term): Alex Padilla* (D), 57.4%
U.S. Senate (full term): Alex Padilla* (D), 56.8%; Mark Meuser (R), 12.9%
Congress District 15: Kevin Mullin (D), 41%; David Canepa (D), 24.9%.
Congress District 16: Anna Eshoo* (D), 51%; Rishi Kumar (D), 15.4%
(aside from partial Senate term, top two head to general election)
State offices
Governor: Gavin Newsom* (D), 59.7%; Brian Dahle (R), 15.6%
Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis* (D), 55.4%; Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R), 18.3%
Secretary of State: Shirley N. Weber* (D), 62.3%; Rob Bernosky (R), 18.5%
Controller: Lanhee Chen (R), 33.7%; Malia Cohen (D), 22.5%
Treasurer: Fiona Ma* (D), 60.8%; Jack Guerrero (R), 18.9%
Attorney General: Rob Bonta* (D), 57.6%; Nathan Hochman (R), 17.2%
Insurance commissioner: Ricardo Lara* (D), 39.3%; Marc Levine (D), 17.8%
State Superintendent: Tony Thurmond*, 48.2%; Ainye E. Long, 11.8%
State Board of Equalization, District 2: Sally Lieber (D), 53.1%; Peter Coe Verbica (R), 26.6%
Assembly District 21: Diane Papan (D), 46.4%; Mark Gilham (R), 19.5%
Assembly District 23: Marc Berman* (D), 75.9%; Tim Dec (R), 24.1%
(top two head to general election)
*Incumbent
County offices
San Mateo County supervisor-District 2: Charles Stone, 45.42%; Noelia Corzo, 43.65%
San Mateo County supervisor-District 3: Ray Mueller, 35.73%; Laura Parmer-Lohan, 31.54%
San Mateo County sheriff: Christina Corpus, 54.62%; Carlos Bolanos*, 45.37%
San Mateo County chief elections officer and assessor-county clerk-recorder: Mark Church*, 84.41%; David Pollack, 15.59%
(If no candidate gets more than 50%, then top two head to general election)
School measures
Measure C, $292 parcel tax, with 3% annual increase, for Belmont-Redwood Shores School District (two-thirds needed): 73.48%
Measure E, $90 million bond measure for Millbrae School District (55% needed): 51.65%
