Some 10,000 front-line workers at University of California at San Francisco are beginning to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, UCSF officials said.
The workers who have already received the vaccine include UCSF and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland employees at the highest risk of exposure, such as nurses, doctors, custodial workers, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists.
As UCSF continues to administer the vaccine, it’s expecting to vaccinate a total of 21,500 employees. UCSF currently has the capacity to vaccinate 1,100 people per day and is hoping to increase that number in the coming weeks, provided that supplies remain available.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is being coordinated by the California Department of Public Health and distributed directly by health care providers.
On Monday, San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said SFDPH had already vaccinated 6,000 people, including front-line workers at Laguna Honda and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and paramedics and EMTs. SFDPH has also begun vaccinating more than 715 residents at Laguna Honda, a long-term care facility for the elderly.
Colfax estimated about a total of 80,000 health care workers have already been vaccinated citywide by their employers.
