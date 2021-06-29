The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is increasing its toll rates and transit fares effective Thursday.
The FasTrak rate on the Golden Gate Bridge will rise from $7.70 to $8.05, the Pay-As-You-Go rate from $8.40 to $8.60 and toll invoices from $8.70 to $9.05.
The price change is a part of a five-year toll program approved in 2019 to keep up with bridge maintenance and sustain bus transit and ferry services. The district says it has "yet to fully recover" from the effects of the pandemic, with bridge traffic down by 20% and its bus and ferry ridership down by 70% and 90% from its prepandemic levels, respectively.
The bridge district still plans to provide lower transit fares for those with Clipper cards and those eligible for discounted fares. A full list of fare changes can be found at https://www.goldengate.org/ggt-ggf-regional-fares-increase-july-1-2021/.
