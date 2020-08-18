Jace Young

Jace Young

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can help law enforcement arrest and convict the person or people who fatally shot a 6-year-old boy who was outside enjoying fireworks on the Fourth of July.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott announced the reward at a news conference Monday, where the family of Jace Young pleaded with the public for assistance.

"I am begging, begging, begging, please reach out. ... All I want is some help from somebody to bring these people to justice," said Jace's mother, Lakesha Kyle.

The shooting also injured a 39-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Days after the shooting, police officials said they did not believe either victim was the intended target.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage and other evidence but said assistance from the public will be essential to find the people responsible for the killing.

"If anybody is out there who has any information, please, we need your help," Scott said. "This reward is there hopefully to incentivize those that know what happened. And we need your help, this family needs your help for the sake of justice for Jace."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription