Oakland’s Mills College may reverse a decision earlier this year and confer degrees once again if it merges with another university, college officials announced Thursday in a letter to the community.
If the alliance becomes official, students would be able to take classes at Mills College in Oakland and earn a degree with the Mills College name as part of that degree, Mills College President Elizabeth Hillman said.
Northeastern University is a private, nonprofit, research university based in Boston with campuses in Canada, London, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, among other places. It reportedly has about 14,000 undergraduate students.
The alliance may result in the development of new educational programs. Mills College officials on March 17 announced that the college would stop accepting first-year students after this fall, and likely confer degrees for the last time in 2023, pending action by the college’s board. The board has now authorized the discussions between Mills and Northeastern, Hillman’s letter says.
