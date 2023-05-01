A man convicted of murdering a woman at Stanford University decades ago received an additional life sentence for the cold case murder of a 21-year-old law librarian, announced prosecutors.
On Thursday, convicted serial killer John Arthur Getreu, 79, was sentenced to seven years for the murder of Leslie Perlov over 40 years ago, in 1973.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s detectives used DNA technology to determine Getreu as the killer in a murder case that was cold for decades. He was found living with his wife in Hayward.
Getreu will not be eligible for parole until 2031 due to his other murder conviction for the killing of 21-year-old Janet Taylor in 1974.
During his trial for the murder of Janet Taylor, the jury heard about Getreu’s continuous sexual assaults on his stepdaughter between 1970 and 1977, along with his raping of a 17-year-old girl in a youth program where he volunteered.
He was also convicted in Germany for the rape and murder of 15-year-old Margaret Williams in 1963.
“The long nightmare of John Getreu is over,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “I hope this brings some measure of peace to the loved ones of the people he preyed upon. And I hope that I never have to say his name again.”
Rosen said Getreu’s DNA is now in the state database, and will regularly be used to compare DNA in unsolved rapes and murders.
