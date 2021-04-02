Do you know what is better than one budgie? Why of course two budgies! Meet Pepper and Pree, a bonded pair of male budgies with beautiful sky blue and alabaster feathers. This feathered duo love to chat with each other in the oh so adorable budgie singsong. Pepper and Pree are slightly shy, but with consistent gentle interaction they will be your new best feathered friends in no time. Looking for a pair of sweet and talkative birds? Ask for Pepper and Pree ID#’s A892461 and A892463. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pepper and Pree. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
