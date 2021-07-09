In the Italian language the word tiramisu translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up,” and we have the absolute perfect mood boosting bunny for you. Tiramisu is a spayed adult female rabbit with stunning good looks that could rival the Italian beauty Sofia Loren. Tiramisu is a petite bun weighing only 4 pounds with luxurious fur that just happens to be similar in color to her namesake. She loves to nibble on fresh veggies and hay and is exceptionally fond of chewing on apple wood. As if this rabbit isn’t fabulous enough, Tiramisu’s adoption fees are waived through the month of July. Ready to be perpetually delighted by a sweet rabbit companion? Hop on over to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and ask for Tiramisu ID# A893705. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Tiramisu. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
