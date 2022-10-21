We are simply perplexed that Dorito the Alaskan Husky mix hasn’t been adopted yet. This gigantic fluffy teddy bear has been waiting at our shelter for 466 days! Our hope is that making him our Pet of the Week again will spur some interest in this guy. Now onto more about Dorito. Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a 7-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dorito. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Plans for San Bruno's Tanforan unveiled
- El Camino Real to see changes in Millbrae
- New flying car unveiling held in San Mateo
- San Mateo passes new electricity codes
- Teens bicycle on Highway 101
- New biotech ‘gateway’ envisioned for South San Francisco
- Man arrested for firearm in Redwood City bar
- Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District may purchase 6,300 coastside acres
- Hillsborough planning for ADUs
- Manipulating district elections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Root cause of homelessness (15)
- Anti-choice candidate (12)
- Mates is a better choice for Belmont (12)
- Danger lurking from China (10)
- Reckless San Mateo City Councilmembers propose electric conversion by 2025 (10)
- The expense of climate change (9)
- No on Proposition 1 (8)
- Making history (8)
- We need to build on the federal climate bill (7)
- Errors of fact (7)
- California's COVID-19 school closures undercut learning (7)
- Do Californians want the state to become Sweden? (7)
- Republican hypocrisy, ignorance and disrespect (6)
- Costly PG&E commercials (6)
- Democrats’ path to total control (6)
- Mental health is at the top of mind for us (6)
- Daly City Council assault? (5)
- The election ahead (5)
- Power goes to those who seize it (5)
- Vote women for the Board of Supervisors (5)
- My friends, the proud Prius owners (5)
- San Mateo County students rally for free community college (4)
- Hillsborough planning for ADUs (4)
- San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 race: A contrast in leadership (4)
- Home electrification loans and rebates are coming through Peninsula Clean Energy (4)
- Mickelson pool (4)
- 2 running in San Mateo’s District 5 (4)
- Housing at golf course (4)
- Lieberman for Belmont mayor (4)
- Falling currencies (4)
- South San Francisco to decide on free child care (4)
- The case for Proposition 29 (3)
- San Mateo County plans for more housing (3)
- Agree with letter writer (3)
- Sailor acquitted (3)
- Half Moon Bay targeting crows, ravens (3)
- What is Newsom thinking? (3)
- Mercy commits to building gym (3)
- San Mateo County pushes bivalent booster (3)
- Producing better outcomes with data-centered leadership (3)
- The other victims (3)
- Hillsborough talks affordable housing (3)
- Mem’ries by Mom (3)
- The choice is obvious — Charles Stone (3)
- San Mateo to reduce use of gas in homes and businesses (3)
- Keep it or toss it? 'Best Before' labels cause confusion (2)
- US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5 (2)
- San Mateo County beefs up gun restriction enforcement (2)
- Strong sustainable policies are needed (2)
- Art is closer to math than you might think (2)
- Insane unfair tax laws (2)
- Foster City to pass flavored tobacco ban (2)
- San Mateo passes new electricity codes (2)
- Vote against red-lining (2)
- Don’t believe the hype (2)
- North Central bike lane catastrophe (2)
- Editorial: Yes on Measure AA (2)
- San Mateo is still pushing gas phaseout (2)
- Editorial: Durkin, McDowell and Rak for San Carlos council (2)
- Burlingame seeks cannabis tax (2)
- Glimpse shows steep drops in California’s reading, math scores (2)
- Two cities prepped to take e-bike program for a spin (2)
- Editorial: Fields, Linhares and Nash for San Mateo council (2)
- California: Docs may be disciplined for spreading COVID lies (2)
- Woodside tops El Camino to take outright control in PAL Lake Division football standings (2)
- Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God' (2)
- Trash talk (2)
- Cold feet on a warming planet (2)
- Burlingame parklet program extended (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- San Mateo County Board of Supervisors should support new sheriff (2)
- Downtown San Mateo — reckless development or not? (2)
- State critiques San Mateo housing element (2)
- 100% affordable housing proposed for Redwood City (2)
- Proposition 1 (2)
- Disappointed in Daily Journal endorsement (2)
- Reach codes (2)
- Pay teachers more so they can afford housing (2)
- Do you support the California Air Resource Board mandate that all new cars sold in California be electric by 2035? (2)
- The trouble with going all electric (2)
- Rediscovering the other world (2)
- The difficulty of grading students (2)
- Unsung heroes (1)
- Empty bike lanes in North Central (1)
- Koss, Northrup and Ratnam for Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees (1)
- Residents as an afterthought (1)
- Foster City El Torito site approved (1)
- BART, MTC push mobile apps for Clipper cards after plastic shortages (1)
- Abortion is a matter of 'freedom' for Biden and Democrats (1)
- 5 vying for 3 San Carlos council seats (1)
- Eviction reprieve for South San Francisco live-aboard boaters (1)
- Unsung heroes (1)
- Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact (1)
- Pedestrian killed in Burlingame car crash (1)
- Bike lanes enhance neighborhoods (1)
Latest News
- Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
- Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
- More San Francisco office vacancies expected through 2026
- Windy, cooler weather in store for weekend
- Pet of the week
- Look Up
- Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
- Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Paul Sheng said:If you take the time to research the candidates it's clear that Julia Mates has a much deeper understanding of open space issues and much more…
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, JackiThank you for some thoughtful commentary. Noelia and Laura are well qualified and each has a string of impressive endorsements... …
-
John Baker said:Or Terence, one can think of the hundreds of thousands of efficiently run and safe public housing units in the United States that allow 1.2 mi…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.