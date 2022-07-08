Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a 6-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. He’s a gigantic fluffy teddy bear when it comes to snuggles. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dorito. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Ray Fowler said:Hey, TafhdydYou raise some good points connected to the water shortage issue. The Redwood LIFE project plans to install some solar arrays but …
