Cow is many things: energetic, goofy, cuddly. What she is not though is an actual cow. Meet border collie and pit bull mix Cow the dog. This 1-year-old spayed female has white fur sprinkled with black spots like a Holstein, hence her moniker Cow. She’s a high-energy gal who will do best in a home that allows her lot of room to do laps of zoomies. Cow is also a sweetheart and loves to snuggle. She’s still working on her manners, so she’ll need an adopter committed to continuing her behavior training. Looking for a darling pup with a penchant for fun? Ask for Cow ID# A920090. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Cow. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

