Momma

After raising her four kittens to be fine felines and seeing them off to new families, this sleek beauty is seeking a home of her own where she can be a full-time lady of leisure. Momma is a 2-year-old female cat who arrived at our shelter as a pregnant stray. She was so happy that we had room at the inn for her so she could have her kittens in a safe place. Momma was a superb mother to her babies, but now she’s eager to savor the life of an empty nester with no parental commitments. She’s been spayed, and Momma is pleased no more kittens are in her future. Momma has gorgeous black fur with little sprigs of white that almost seem like glitter. Honestly, it must be exhausting for Momma to be so gorgeous! Aside from indulging in long luxurious cat naps, Momma is also a jazz aficionado. Looking to add a calm and sweet cat to your life? Ask for Momma ID# A899428. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Momma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription