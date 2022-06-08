The San Mateo County Fair is back in action and so is the food. Until June 12, visitors will be able to find all their fair favorites from a variety of more than 15 food concessions.
Flavorful Finds took a trip to the fair to help you navigate what foods are a must on your visit. With everything from pickle lemonade, a brick of fries, corn dogs, churros, to deep fried Oreos, it will be hard to choose just one, so it’s recommended you don’t. The diverse selection of vendors at this year’s fair ensures there is something for everyone.
Nothing represents a fair better than the classic funnel cake. As you walk around and enjoy your favorite rides and attractions it’s almost impossible to dodge the sweet doughy whiffs of Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes. Fanny’s has been a staple at the fair for many years and never disappoints. Funnel cake masters, Cristian and Carlos, can top off your cake with strawberries and powdered sugar, caramel apples, peanut butter and chocolate, ice cream and more. Additionally, you can also find deep-fried Snickers, Oreos, Twinkies, and a chocolate-dipped treat here.
Next stop, and back by popular demand, Pacific Crest Hawaiian Teriyaki. This concession is a great option if you are looking for something on the healthier side of delicious. They serve teriyaki rice bowls, bento boxes, saucy noodles and combination plates. One secret menu item to keep in mind is trading in your bowl for a pineapple with the teriyaki chicken pineapple boat. This beautifully hollowed-out pineapple filled with sweet teriyaki chicken and rice is not only delicious but will also look great in your photos.
On a hot day (or not) a must try is the newest concession, Poppy’s Sno Biz. At Poppy’s you will find real shaved ice with various flavors and some of the tastiest mini mochi doughnuts smothered in cinnamon sugar. This concession is also a great option for those seeking gluten-free items. The fair can be a hard place for people with food allergies, so this unique spin on tasty treats changes the game for fairgoers.
Next, the turkey leg. You can’t miss Chillin & Grillin BBQ as you walk through the fair. Its smoky meat clouds will draw you in and bring you right up to the charcoal grills where you’ll find the good ol’ turkey legs calling your name. Without a doubt, you can expect a whole lot of juiciness wrapped up in each smoky flavorful bite. After eating one of these you’ll find yourself with a handful of napkins and at one of the handwashing stations. Though delicious, this wouldn’t be Flavorful Find’s first choice for a first date.
Other notable features include Jeanne’s Artichokes, Noels Mexican Food, PHD & Me Pretzels, Pizza & Poutine, The Sleek Greek, A Pop Above and New York Style Italian Sausage.
To take your indulgence to the next level, go check out all the yummy concessions at this year’s San Mateo County Fair and tag @smdailyjournal on your favorites.
