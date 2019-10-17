After being forced to leave its longtime Redwood City location in 2018 and struggling for a year and a half to find a new home, Back Yard Coffee recently reopened in San Carlos.
The popular gathering place for locals, artists and musicians was located at 965 Brewster Ave. in Redwood City for about 10 years. The new location is 1377 Laurel St. in San Carlos.
“The reaction from the community has been great,” said J.J. Venable, who manages the café. “Our first day was extremely busy.”
Monday was the Back Yard’s soft opening and it will continue to establish itself in the coming weeks before a grand opening Oct. 11, when the café’s popular open mic night for singer songwriters returns.
The café’s new home is a cozy storefront within Mexican restaurant La Hacienda that opens onto a sizable courtyard. Chris Sakelarios, who founded the café, sold it to the owners of La Hacienda. Venable, who managed the café when it was located in Redwood City, continues to run the show.
“I enjoyed running it so much there were times people called in sick, but it didn’t bug me because I loved working there so much,” he said.
Sakelarios said she’s thrilled the café found a new home and will be a regular customer.
“A lot of small businesses have been closing in Redwood City so to come back — I’m beyond happy this is happening,” she said.
The path to finding a new location has not been easy.
There are few places let alone ones that are affordable to open a café in Redwood City, Venable said, adding that he was close to finding a new location several times in the past year only to be left high and dry by investors.
“The relocation took a tough toll on the emotions, but we weren’t ever going to give up even when it seemed dark and bleak,” he said. “After everything we went through it’s been great to be back.”
A GoFundMe campaign that raised $14,000 — $5,000 of which was supported by GoFundMe itself — also helped make the relocation possible.
The drinks menu remains the same as at the previous location, including cold brews, chai lattes and beer. Pastries are also on offer and food from La Hacienda can be ordered and enjoyed there.
Venable hopes Back Yard will remain a destination for creatives and plans to host as many events as before. By Oct. 11, hours will expand to 10 p.m. and if San Carlos allows it, he’d like to remain open until midnight on weekends.
Venable added that while the new space is smaller than the old one, patrons can hang out in the courtyard during summer months and likely in the winter as well provided a heater is set up. He also said the new location offers ample parking, which could not be said of the former address.
Back Yard is currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but is closed Sunday. Hours will expand by Oct. 11. It is at 1377 Laurel St., San Carlos.
