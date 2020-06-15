Mallory and Melvin Portillo, of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 15, 2020.
***
Carly and Neil White, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 15, 2020.
***
Pooja and Jitesh Shetty, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 18, 2020.
***
Mimi Zhang and Steven Stoddard, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 20, 2020.
***
Brandy and Jose Campos, of Newark, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 29, 2020.
***
Sonia Diaz and Justin Beall, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 29, 2020.
***
Dianell and Victor Cortes Arias, of Hayward, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 1, 2020.
***
Julie Ashcraft and Shaun Wong, of Menlo Park, gave birth to twin girls at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 2, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.