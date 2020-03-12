City events are being canceled following guidance from County Health to do so for any gathering judged to be non-essential in light of the growing threat from the coronavirus.
San Mateo County Health posted Wednesday there are 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.
The city of South San Francisco announced the cancellation of the following events: Senior Health Fair, Friday, March 13; Heartsaver/Pediatric First Aid CPR class, Saturday, March 14; Holiday Cookie Packaging, March 16; Downtown Clean Up Blitz, Saturday, March 21; Police Badge and Swearing In Ceremony, Tuesday, March 24; Youth in Government; April 1, 8 and 15; Cultural Arts Commission Youth Art Show, April 3-4; Easter Egg Hunt, April 4; “Every 15 Minutes” with South San Francisco High School, April 9 and 10. Library classes, programs and events are also canceled or postponed through Tuesday, March 31. Orange Pool is closed to the public and all aquatics classes have been canceled.
Also canceled is the Spring Camp, March 23- 27, at the Joseph A. Fernekes Building; Police Youth Academy, starting March 17; Full of Fun Night, March 25; all drop-in programs and classes, the 23rd Annual Senior Health & Fitness Fair, March 13; St. Patrick’s Day Lunch at Magnolia Center, March 26; Adult Day Care (Second Floor at Magnolia Center); all drop-in programs at the Magnolia Center and the Municipal Services Building; senior volunteer luncheon, April 17; Magnolia Center (except for AARP Tax Program); and all recreation sports.
Go to ssf.net/rec for more information on recreation changes or check out the city calendar at ssf.net.
The city of Foster City has also canceled several non-essential events including the March 12 Audit Committee special meeting, the March 19 Parks and Recreation Committee special meeting, the March 22 City Council vision and policy summit, the March 24 playground replacement ribbon-cutting ceremony, the March 26 Traffic Review Committee and the March 28 Holi, Festival of Colors.
Anyone with a meeting or event scheduled at a Foster City facility, Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at (650) 286-3380 with any changes.
The city of San Mateo announced it is canceling all San Mateo Library public events and weekly story times through the month of March. The library is continuing to offer regular library services, literacy tutoring, its job center, passport services and will host the AARP Tax Help workshops.
Parks and Recreation is continuing its programs with extra measures based on recommendations from public health officials, however certain events are being canceled such as the March 13 Dance Fest; the March 13 Police Activities League Family Night at the King Center and the March 20 Volunteer Recognition Dinner at the Senior Center. The city is also postponing the 52nd Anniversary Celebration of its relationship with the 101st Airborne originally scheduled for March 21.
In San Bruno, all activities at the Senior Center, with the exception of lunch service and tax preparation appointments, will be canceled through March 25, when the safety of resuming full operations will be reassessed.
Lunch service will continue from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. These lunches will be provided in takeout containers and with the strong suggestion that meals be taken home rather than eaten on site. Tax preparation appointments at the Senior Center will be maintained.
San Bruno has created a dedicated phone line where you can easily get the latest information regarding programs and services at the San Bruno Senior Center during this virus outbreak. That number is (650) 616-3109.
The city of San Bruno is also initiating other cancellations in an abundance of caution. These are: All rentals of indoor city facilities, all special events and all recreation sports and other events between now and March 25. After-school programs will remain active at this time, according to the city.
For more information about the coronavirus go to smchealth.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.