Kate and Paul Elson, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 1, 2019.
***
Janelle and Johnny Escalante, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 17, 2020.
***
Angela Ruizmartinez and Cory Beecher, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 18, 2020.
***
Kimberly and Julian Sodini, of Daly City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 18, 2020.
***
Hart Ling Cheung and Benjamin Chang, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 20, 2020.
***
Giovanna Masarie and Ryan Leask, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 20, 2020.
***
Marissa and Daniel Benson, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 23, 2020.
***
Julien and Joanna Lopez, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 25, 2020.
***
Robin and Ryan Harper, of Portola Valley, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 27, 2020.
Have some good news? E-mail it to goodnews@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.