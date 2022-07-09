California State University, Stanislaus honored its 2022 graduating class recently, including San Mateo’s Shadi Safi with a degree in education, Redwood City’s Gabriela Acuna-Preciado with a degree in kinesiology, San Bruno’s Marsha Cardona with a degree in criminal justice and South San Francisco’s Noreen Singh with a degree in psychology.
***
Robert Long of Burlingame was among 1,900 students to graduate from Western Carolina University this spring.
***
San Mateo County’s Kayla Cortes, Doe Barnett and Raquel Conway were among nearly 1,000 students to graduate from California Connections Academy Monterey Bay, a free online public school service educating kids from kindergarten to 12th grade across the state online.
***
Woodside’s Tessa Bertine and Half Moon Bay’s Caroline Benson were named to the President’s List at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, for earning a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
***
Marcella Meneguzzi of San Bruno was named to the Dean’s List at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Taylor Bartels of Woodside was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, named Isabela Villa to its 2022 Dean’s List for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Samantha Noll of Burlingame and Sae Matsumoto of San Mateo made the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, Noll for earning a GPA between 3.65 and 3.84 and Matsumoto for earning a GPA at or above 3.85.
***
The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List which includes John Joseph Catanzarita, Rishi D Patel and Lee Kedem of Foster City, Alison Marie Hagen and Makena Soleil Reynolds of San Mateo, Jaren Blake Anderson, Tara Isabella Adlparvar and Ava Lessing of Menlo Park, Jaden Tai Cheng, Justin M Sundermeyer, Luo Bao and Alice Ilene Snelling of Belmont, Alison Jade Nopper and Nicholas Ryan Shek of Millbrae, Torsten Gregor Nybo of Portola Valley, Eleanor Noelani Mann, Zachary Stuart Elkington, Jacob Phelan Mccollum, Emily Eleanor Schmuckal, Kiernan Mckenny Dunn, Hope Erin Farrar and Spencer John Schwarz of Redwood City, Zachary Liam Willis and Kathryn C. Williams of Emerald Hills, Ethan J. Steinmetz of Woodside and Serena Romy Detata of San Carlos.
***
Margaret Hinds, of Pacifica was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List for earning a GPA of 3.4 or above.
***
Catherine Bussani of San Bruno made the Dean’s List at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
East Palo Alto’s Afaevan Sanft was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.3 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
