A short list of immediate sequels exceeding the original:
The Godfather Part II
The Dark Knight
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Paddington 2
Avengers: Infinity War
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
The Road Warrior
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Let’s go ahead and add “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” up there.
The second ‘Verse is better than the first. Five years after the first installment revolutionized comic book animation, the creators have somehow leveled up again. Not content to rest on their Oscar-winning laurels (Best Animated Feature Film 2019), the power pop culture duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have distanced themselves even further from their artistic competitors.
Bigger budget, bigger names on the cast list, bigger stars on the soundtrack – “Across” could easily have collapsed under the weight of its expectations. The story is more complex than the original, but the trio of directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson are game to tie the elements together in a coherent manner. A rewatch is mandatory, not only to re-experience the art and animation, but to catch all the subtleties.
A handful of months after the origin story of the first movie, we find Miles Morales leaning more comfortably into his spider powers but ironically having a harder time growing into his place in the world as a teen. The 15-year-old is attempting to navigate the complexities of becoming an adult, trying to deal with overprotective parents and the rest of the growing pains of middle class America. And he is, if you recall from the first installment, only months removed from the terrible loss of his uncle.
Add add to that, he’s a fledgling Spider-Man! How does he find that elusive superhero / life balance? You try studying for your SATs when Doc Ock is attacking home room! When you have a secret identity as a superhero, there really is no one to talk to about your problems, except, well, other Spider-Folk.
Circumstances lead once again to Spider-Man encountering a number of different versions of his charater. Whereas in the first film, the Spider-Variations came to Miles, this time he travels to them. And when I say “them,” I mean a lot of them.
I know this may sound shocking as a plot point, but Something (with a capital “S”) threatens the very existence of the universe. Or universes. Skeptics understandably will be bemoaning “yet another multiverse movie,” and they would not be wrong. There has been, let’s say, a surfeit of multiverse movies and shows lately. In fact there’s another one coming out in two weeks from the comics studio across the street.
It can, when done right, be a rich vein for ideas, but there is some concern about overexposure.
But in the case of “Across,” look beyond the arachno-centric multiverse plot and you will find the not-so secret sauce to this series – the gigantic heart that beats within.
Yes, the action sequences and fights are very comic book cool. The first movie re-invented how comic book movies could be made and shown on film. And the humor is laugh-out-loud funny without devolving into stupidity. And hey, who doesn’t love some Spider-Man on Spider-Man quip violence?
But in fact, the quiet moments are what make this movie extraordinary.
Tender scenes between mother and son, an intimate conversation between two teen friends – pieces like these are what makes “Across” and its predecessor truly special. In a movie filled with jaw-dropping visual flair wrapped in a pleasurable assault on the ears, these beautiful moments stand out even more. Thank the script written by Lord and Miller, along with Dave Callaham.
It also helps that there is no weak link among the voice actors. Standouts include lead Shameik Moore, a 28-year-old actor who wins “best teenager coming-of-age performance by someone twice his age” possibly ever. Hailee Stanfield is somehow better in the second movie as her character Gwen/Spider-Woman gets a lot more plot to chew on. And finally, Miles’s parents, voiced by Brian Tyree Henry (a movie star now, but memorable in “Atlanta”) and Luna Lauren Velez (probably best known for Showtime’s “Dexter”) continue to feel incredibly genuine and have built lived-in characters using only their voices. Incredible.
And at the risk of making this political in today’s world of divisive discourse, how many nuanced portrayals of African American Latinos (the rooftop family party is a hoot) have we seen in this corner of entertainment? And ones done with such loving care?
When “Parasite” became the first Best Picture winner that just happened to be a foreign film, it may have signaled the Academy’s openness to breaking from tradition. “Across” could very well become the first animated winner. Three animated films have previously been nominated: Beauty and the Beast (1991), Up (2009) and Toy Story 3 (2010).
Depending on the competition this year or when the third movie (“Beyond the Spider-Verse”) comes out next year, I’d say it’s time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.