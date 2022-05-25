Tom Cruise is a saver.
He has, throughout the decades, rescued men, women, his children, other peoples’ children, his parents, your parents, my parents, his country, his world, his universe, soon probably the multiverse, his relationship with his wife, his sports agency, his – uhm, whatever the heck “Vanilla Sky” was, lots of samurai (#3 on the top list of white savior movies behind “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Dances with Wolves”), the integrity of the U.S. Marines’ internal judicial system, the hope of Irish migrants, the post war status of Vietnam veterans, the niche art of being a sexy bartender and the hopes of vertically challenged alpha males worldwide.
Now, he’s saving the movies.
And by movies, I mean the in-person, in a crowded theater with a huge screen, loud speakers, the faint odor of buttered popcorn cinematic Experience with a capital “E.” The twin black hats of streaming and COVID have created an existential threat to the movies. And Tom’s your savior.
With “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise throws down the gauntlet at anyone who thinks the theater Experience can be replicated at home with a big TV and surround sound.
Initially expected to be released in July 2019, the filmmakers reportedly wanted to improve the action sequences with additional production work and delayed the release to July 2020. That strategic delay would then lead to an unplanned one with the global pandemic forcing a massive detour for just about everyone and everything.
While some films in the pipeline were released via streaming during the darkest days of the virus, Cruise, who is an executive producer, adamantly refused to fall into the financial temptation of releasing the movie on streaming, according to interviews recently at Cannes.
We are all better for it.
“Maverick” is an old fashioned, gigantic movie so visceral you’ll need to scrape the adrenaline off your plush luxury lounge seat afterwards. Along with the stunning visuals crafted by state-of-the-art technology that enabled filming inside the cockpits of supersonic jets, we are treated to a pulsating audio immersion that blankets the ears with shock and awe.
The studio has stated that all special effects were practical. That is, no CGI or green screens were used for the scenes, which is remarkable considering how difficult and dangerous they look and feel. “Maverick” is deftly directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion,” “Tron: Legacy”) from a script by Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer.
It’s a continuation of the original “Top Gun” from 1986. While the specifics might be different, the outline is pretty much the same. The absolute top crust of the most elite Navy fighter pilots compete among each other during training, and eventually go on a mission with real life or death stakes. In between, there’s some romance, some shirtless sportsplay on a beach, a helmetless motorcycle ride or two and some interpersonal drama which calls back to some crucial plot elements from the original.
Unlike most sequels, “Maverick” breaks the law of diminishing returns. It is clearly better than the original. The aforementioned technical advancements are amazing. The acting is two notches to the better on the cheesiness scale. The only aspect of the original that’s superior is the soundtrack. With all due respect to Lady Gaga, she can’t hold a candle to the triple threat that is Kenny Loggins, Berlin and Cheap Trick.
You may also be surprised to know that “Maverick” stands out from the current blockbuster landscape. Big movies can’t be conventional any more. Everything has to go against the grain, be subversive and reflect the reality that life is full of gray areas. There always seems to be a twist, a conspiracy, a time shift, a perspective switch and just about anything else to make movies seem different just for the sake of being different.
With this trend, the abnormal has become banal. Look, I love creativity and provocative ideas, but once in a while, there’s a place for a straightforward, run-of-the-mill, A-to-B-to-C tale, and “Maverick” is exactly that.
Cruise has surrounded himself with a collection of excellent actors, mostly newcomers, who play the role of the student pilots. They are attractive, charming and keep up with their elder action hero statesman and all the associated gravity-defying stunts. I’m sure all parties are relieved to finally see their hard work on screen after all these years of waiting.
Miles Teller is the standout among the young pilots. His is the meatiest role as far as emotions go. He’s now had a solid body of work (“Whiplash,” “War Dogs”), and this role should take him to the next level of stardom.
Jennifer Connelly shoots par with her usual level of excellence. She has wonderful chemistry with Cruise as his love interest. Beyond that, the script offers her nothing more and seems a bit wasteful.
Jon Hamm and Ed Harris round out the main cast as members of the Navy brass. They bring their straight man “A” games for Cruise to rebel against, as he typically does.
And thank you, Tom Cruise, for rebelling against the pivot to streaming.
