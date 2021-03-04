A SENSE OF PLACE: PAINTER EDWIN BERTOLET SHARES HIS VIEWS OF LOCAL CALIFORNIA, AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MARCH. Throughout March, Portola Art Gallery presents “A Sense of Place,” a collection of oil paintings done both plein air and in the studio by Edwin Bertolet of Redwood City. Viewers may recognize the local places he has chosen to paint: Half Moon Bay and the coast, the Palo Alto Baylands, Crystal Springs, the Monterey Peninsula, and the midpeninsula hills. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the artist will be at the gallery on March 31, as well as by appointment. For more information call 321-0220 or visit http://www.portolaartgallery.com.
SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS FIRST PLACE AWARD GOES TO DEBORAH SHEA. The Society of West-Coast Artists current exhibit, judged by Anneliese Drbal, Leona Moriarty, and Helen Scheel, gave its first place award went to Deborah Shea for her Charcoal — “Self Portrait,” second place to Bill Ramroth for his oil “David” and third place to Barbara Alger for her watercolor “Summer Fun.” First place for nonrepresentational was awarded to Fran Simontacchi for her acrylic “Bronze/Gold #1.” The People Choice award for the January/February 2021 Exhibit was given to Leona Moriarty for her acrylic “Lowered Lights.” Other show participants are Carrie Drilling, Carol Engelbrecht, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Deepali Kapatkar, Gary M. Langdon, Yvonne Newhouse, Tony Pepito, Susan Pizzi, Camilla Roos, Jesus Sepulveda, Jitendra Tandel, Marilyn Torchin, Sherry Vockel and Rosemarie Willimann. The works are on view through March 26 at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno (three storefronts north of Starbucks). The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required. For further information contact Judith Puccini at 737-6084 or visit www.societyofwest-coastartists.com.
