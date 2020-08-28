MISSION HOSPICE & HOME CARE BENEFIT AT PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. Through Sept. 30, The Portola Art Gallery presents “Beautiful Blossoms Benefit” — an exhibit of floral photography by Menlo Park resident Frances Freyberg to support local nonprofit Mission Hospice & Home Care. The exhibit features vibrant flower photos, with many local scenes from Allied Arts, Filoli and San Francisco Bay Area open spaces. In addition to signed and framed photographs, there are a variety of floral and travel photo cards for sale.
Freyberg will be donating all profits from the exhibit to Mission Hospice & Home Care — the first nonprofit hospice in San Mateo County. Founded in 1979, Mission Hospice has provided more than 15,000 patients and families with quality, compassionate end-of-life care and education. Donations from the community help Mission Hospice serve people regardless of their medical coverage or ability to pay. More information is available at www.missionhospice.org.
The Portola Art Gallery is located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. The gallery is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.