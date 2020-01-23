FILOLI HISTORIC HOUSE AND GARDEN ANNOUNCES WINTER HAIKU CONTEST. Filoli Historic House and Garden, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and one of the last country estates reminiscent of the Gilded Age, invites the public to participate in its 2020 Winter at Filoli haiku contest. Haiku poets, as well as those new to the haiku form, may submit up to three original, previously unpublished poems in the 5/7/5 format that reflect or are inspired by the beauty of Filoli’s garden in winter. Current San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto will judge the entries blind, selecting 15 finalists and three winners. Prizes for first place, second place and best under 18 years of age include free Filoli memberships for one year.
WHAT IS A HAIKU? A traditional Japanese haiku is a three-line poem with 17 syllables: five in the first line, seven in the second line, and five in the third line. Haiku often focus on images from nature or brief moments in time, depicting colorful scenes or juxtaposed images and evoking sudden emotion or enlightenment. They are meant to be simple, direct and read in one breath. Kara Newport, CEO of Filoli, said: “Winter at Filoli is a season of beauty and reflection, and many of our winter displays and special events are rooted in Asian cultures and traditions. Capturing visitors’ experiences in haiku form seemed like the perfect way to support our mission of honoring nature, valuing unique experiences, and appreciating beauty in everyday life. We look forward to reading all the entries.”
ENTRY RULES. Entries must be written in English and may be submitted online, via mail or in person at the Filoli Visitor Center. The deadline for entries is noon Feb. 15. The finalists will be announced on Feb. 19 and invited to a special event at Filoli on March 1, when the winners will be announced. Winners will have the opportunity to recite their haiku at the event. For more information about the Winter at Filoli haiku contest or to submit an entry visit www.filoli.org/haiku.
FILOLI PARTICULARS. Filoli Historic House and Garden, 86 Cañada Road, Woodside, built as a private residence in 1917, includes a 54,000+ square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion, 16 acres of exquisite English Renaissance gardens, a 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard, and a nature preserve with over 7 miles of hiking trails. For more information visit www.filoli.org or 364-8300.
***
“TOR ARCHER: THE ICONIC FIGURE,” AT THE PENINSULA MUSEUM OF ART IN BURLINGAME. The human figure has been a favorite theme of artists throughout history. Tor Archer continues the tradition, mindful of its antecedents, from Greek statuary to Rodin, Maillol and Giacometti. Archer said: “I work primarily from the solitary, standing female form as a representation of the life giving, nurturing and creative force of Nature and the archetypal association of the female body with the earth. I think of these figures as akin to religious iconography and objects of veneration. In the creation of the work I take inspiration from the direct observation of the natural world, both microcosmic and macrocosmic.” Curated by DeWitt Cheng, “Tor Archer: The Iconic Figure” is on view at the Peninsula Museum of Art through May 3, with an opening reception 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, 1777 California Drive, Burlingame. For more information visit www.peninsulamuseum.org.
***
LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ON FEB. 1 AT SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM IN REDWOOD CITY. On Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the San Mateo County History Museum will join in Redwood City’s annual celebration of the Lunar New Year. As The Year of the Rat gets underway with performances on Courthouse Square, inside the museum kids can participate in activity stations based on the Chinese zodiac. Youngsters can make a red envelope for the new year, craft a paper lantern, play mahjong, use an abacus, fashion a lucky symbol in Chinese knotting, practice how to use chopsticks, draw a lucky symbol, create a paper banner and try on traditional outfits. 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. For more information go to www.historysmc.org or call 299-0104.
