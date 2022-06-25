Classic cars, some worth upwards of $10 million, will cruise into Hillsborough this weekend for a rally and show, part of the 66th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance.
Vehicles from pristine vintage Porsches and Ferraris, custom hot rods, race cars to even electric-converted classics will be on display at the Crystal Springs Golf Course Sunday, June 26, and in downtown Hillsborough Saturday morning ahead of a rally though the Peninsula.
The show will honor the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari and 60th anniversary of Shelby American, with special displays for both the storied Italian manufacturer and American race car driver founded performance brand. In all, 180 cars are expected.
Those of particular value are set include an exceedingly rare 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider, 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, 1965 427 Cobra and a 1969 GT500 Fastback.
The event this year will also host a special display of yellow cars from various manufacturers, something show chairman Glen Egan said was meant to inspire a “cross pollination” of the car community that is often lumped according to manufacturer or genre.
Cars participating in the rally will be led on a 70-mile drive, including parts of Highway 1, ending at the home of a “notable” collector in Woodside.
The Hillsborough Concours is a smaller — though longer running — version of the famed Pebble Beach Concours that takes place on the Monterey Peninsula in August. Spectators can view some of the same vehicles for a fraction of the cost, and without the crowds.
Want to see the cars? Head to the Hillsborough Town Hall, from which the police-escorted rally leaves at 8:30 a.m., or buy tickets ($60) online to the Sunday show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
