Elizabeth and Kevin Gallagher, of Belmont, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 25, 2022.
Jennifer Bernard and Timothy Swartz, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 27, 2022.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Senior Showcase at Senior Day at the Fair! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires July 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Elizabeth and Kevin Gallagher, of Belmont, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 25, 2022.
Jennifer Bernard and Timothy Swartz, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 27, 2022.
Katherine Fackler and Marcelo Cattani, of Washington, D.C., gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 28, 2022.
Justine and Nathan Olson, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 2, 2022.
Jessica and Michael Badet, of Belmont, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 4, 2022.
Laura Kieninger and Austin Dietz-Wainwright, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 4, 2022.
Helen Pan and Young Lee, of Santa Clara, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 4, 2022.
Emily and Christopher Herrera, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 5, 2022.
Calina and Paulo Costa, of San Francisco, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 11, 2022.
Brina and Eanna Cloherty, of Half Moon Bay, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 11, 2022.
Renee Kwok and Jens Kortman, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 11, 2022.
Guadalupe and Jesse Axelowitz, of Foster City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 13, 2022.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Jorg - FYI, in those days, all weapons were assault weapons. The militias included children as young as 12 years old or even younger.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.